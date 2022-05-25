AUDIO: Why drivers should be happy to share their data

In this clip form the latest edition of the Thinking Transportation podcast, Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) senior research engineer Shawn Turner, talks about the benefits of sharing data from connected vehicles. Hear him take a deeper dive into the issues surrounding this and how the safety and efficiency of future travel will depend in part on how wisely stakeholders use that data, in the full episode.

Shawn Turner is a senior research engineer at TTI, where he has developed, conducted, and managed applied research for 29 years. Shawn is a nationally recognized expert with practical experience in multimodal travel data collection and analysis, performance measures and monitoring, and mobility analysis. He’s pioneered using private-sector GPS probe traffic data for mobility and reliability performance monitoring. Shawn works with FHWA, state, and local agencies to advance the use of best available and high-quality data in planning, performance management, and traffic monitoring.