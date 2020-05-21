AUDIO: Where should infrastructure investment be focused?

As the world looks toward economic recovery strategies to address the Covid-19 fallout, transportation infrastructure investment is high on the list of potential areas for growth. Below, in a clip from the first Transportation Radio podcast sponsored by ETPA (the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO’s) Environmental Technical Assistance Program) Bernie Wagenblast talks to Allie Kelly, executive director of Georgia transportation testbed The Ray, about some of the innovative, sustainable, ways in which officials should consider investing in the coming months. You can listen to the full interview and more like it at Transportation Radio.