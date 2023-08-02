AUDIO: Reversing US pedestrian fatality statistics

Historical underinvestment in pedestrian infrastructure, particularly in low-income neighborhoods, has increased dangers for those who travel on foot to an unacceptable level in the USA. In this clip from the Thinking Transportation Podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) Ben Ettelman, associate research scientist, discusses the changes that can right the wrongs of the past. To hear the whole episode in which Ettelman analyses exactly why pedestrian deaths increasing so fast and what can be done to stem the tide, log onto the Thinking Transportation homepage, or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

