AUDIO: Reporting on the transportation sector

In this clip from the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), Dug Begley, transportation reporter at the Houston Chronicle, shares his experiences and learnings from writing about the transport sector for the past 15 years. Listen to the full episode, and more like it, at the Thinking Transportation homepage, or on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: Dug Begley is the transportation reporter for the Houston Chronicle. Previously, he has covered various beats at five newspapers or weeklies, and freelanced for more than a dozen regional, national and international publications. For 15 years he has covered transportation, reporting on everything from Texas and Southern California’s freeway expansion to off-road desert racing, high-speed rail in two states, an ongoing public health crisis related to roadway fatalities, and the lack of carmakers including full-size spare tires.