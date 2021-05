In the latest edition of the Thinking Transportation Podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), senior research engineer Bill Eisele (pictured) takes a deep dive into the impacts the rapidly growing trend for fast home deliveries is having on our transportation networks. In this clip you can hear some of the key takeaways, but for the whole interview and more like visit the Thinking Transportation Podcast webpage or subscribe on your favorite streaming service.

