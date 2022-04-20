AUDIO: How seeing cars crash improves safety

In this clip from Episode 31 of the Thinking Transportation Podcast, Lance Bullard, head of Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s Roadside Safety and Physical Security Division, talks about how watching crash tests in progress gives spectators a new perspective on the risks associated with motorized travel. In the full episode he talks more about how research helps to make roads safer.

During his 35-year career Lance Bullard has conducted research in design, analysis, testing and evaluation of highway safety appurtenances, including guardrails, bridge rails, median barriers, crash cushions, and breakaway signs. A recognized expert in roadside safety, Bullard has contributed to the conduct and/or analysis of more than 1,000 full-scale vehicular crash tests and holds 30 U.S. patents. He also serves as the Engineer of Record for the Texas Workforce Commission for testing and evaluating adaptive vehicle equipment and modifications for people with disabilities.