AUDIO: Ensuring equity in transportation systems

Not everyone enjoys the benefits of options like bike sharing, ride hailing, and e-scooters. In this clip from a recent episode of the Thinking Transportation Podcast, Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) research scientist Ipek Sener helps us understand how underserved populations are missing out on the promise of life-enhancing transportation technologies, and what we can do about it. To hear the whole episode and more like it, visit the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Dr. Ipek Nese Sener works in TTI’s Mobility Division, where her research focus examines the intersection of social and behavioral sciences and brings together the elements of mobility, safety, equity, health and technology. Ipek has led various interdisciplinary and data-driven studies examining individuals’ decisions and activity-travel patterns, the changing nature of transportation choices, and the related impact on and/or connection to wellbeing, as well as sustainable and equitable mobility.

