AUDIO: Do AVs need dedicated infrastructure?

Kelley Coyner (left), CEO and founder of Innovation4Mobility, is the latest guest speaking to Bernie Wagenblast on the ITE Talks Transportation Podcast. She discusses the current state of autonomous vehicle (AV) development and deployment, and in this clip she highlights how dedicated lanes can help pilot technology move to real-world deployment. Listen to the whole episode (in which she also talk about the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) and more like it at Transportation Radio.