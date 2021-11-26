Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»AUDIO: Do AVs need dedicated infrastructure?

AUDIO: Do AVs need dedicated infrastructure?

0
By on Audio, Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS

Kelley Coyner (left), CEO and founder of Innovation4Mobility, is the latest guest speaking to Bernie Wagenblast on the ITE Talks Transportation Podcast. She discusses the current state of autonomous vehicle (AV) development and deployment, and in this clip she highlights how dedicated lanes can help pilot technology move to real-world deployment. Listen to the whole episode (in which she also talk about the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) and more like it at Transportation Radio.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts